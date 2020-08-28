ICBC adds new road test appointments for September

Vancouver, B.C. – ICBC announced on August 28, 2020, that they are adding 2,000 new road test appointments for next month, and in the upcoming weeks, ICBC will release an additional 6,000 new slots.

Any ICBC customers that have booked a road test appointment already but are looking for an earlier date are encouraged to visit ICBC’s online booking site for new appointments.

ICBC also urges that customers come prepared to take their road test, so they avoid the possibility of having to wait for another spot and adding to the customer wait time.

To book your road test, you should be using the ICBC website only. Any sites that claim to be able to book for a fee are not affiliated with ICBC.

More information about what ICBC is doing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic can be found on their website.