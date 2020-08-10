NewsRegional

ICBC support measures for COVID-19 set to expire

Avatar
By Laura Briggs

Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

VANCOUVER, B.C. – With Phase 3 of the Province’s Restart Plan underway and progressing and more British Columbians returning to B.C’s roads and highways, some of the temporary measures from ICBC in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be expiring.

ICBC was approved by the B.C. Utilities Commission to implement the following measures starting April 23 and ending August 20:

  • waiving of the $30 insurance cancellation charge
  • suspension of fleet vehicle insurance
  • allowance of unlimited deliveries by drivers in non-delivery rate classes
    • private passenger vehicles continue to have up to six days per month for delivery use.

Customers are now able to re-insure their vehicles at higher than historical levels. As of April 23, 2020, a total of 300,000 new plate policies have been issued for non-fleet customers as compared to the 120,000 non-fleet customers who had cancelled their insurance policies for that same period.

ICBC is reminding the public that this will be coming to an end. ICBC encourages you to talk to your broker to ensure that everything is appropriately insured; this includes anyone who is using their vehicle for the delivery of food or medical products and services.

The following measures will remain in place, which was outlined in regulation:

  • waiving of the $18 re-plating fee
  • waiving of the first knowledge test fee for learner driver’s license holders whose license expired during the pandemic

According to ICBC, customers are still able to renew their insurance by phone or email with the help of brokers.

Those who may be facing any financial hardship and pay for their coverage monthly will still have the ability to defer their payments up to 90 days without a penalty.

