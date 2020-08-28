Moose TalksNews

Improved border security better way to deal with overdose crisis says Zimmer

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Photo by Pixabay

Must Read

Moose TalksScott Brooks - 0

Improved border security better way to deal with overdose crisis says Zimmer

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - When it comes to dealing with the Province's overdose crisis, MP Bob Zimmer feels...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Rotary Club of FSJ discusses drive-thru breakfast on Moose Talks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Cameron Eggie and Vince van Wieringen from the Rotary Club of Fort...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Province releases plan for new wildlife strategy

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has announced a plan that will help conservation and stewardship of B.C.'s...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – When it comes to dealing with the Province’s overdose crisis, MP Bob Zimmer feels that Canada needs to improve border security to prevent the importing of illicit drugs.

In an interview during Moose Talks, on Friday, Zimmer says in order to get a handle on the situation, the Government needs to improve border security rather than sustaining users through the set up safe injection sites.

According to Zimmer, many drugs are coming from countries, such as China, and passing through the border in shipping containers.

- Advertisement -

Zimmer says he would like to see the supply stopped at the border so users can get off of them.

While the Conservatives do not exactly agree with safe injection sites, they do, however, want to see users get better.

The full Moose Talks interview can be watched below.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleRotary Club of FSJ discusses drive-thru breakfast on Moose Talks

More Articles Like This

Rotary Club of FSJ discusses drive-thru breakfast on Moose Talks

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Cameron Eggie and Vince van Wieringen from the Rotary Club of Fort St. John were on Moose...
Read more

Province releases plan for new wildlife strategy

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has announced a plan that will help conservation and stewardship of B.C.'s wildlife and a governing council...
Read more

BC High School Rodeo Association cancels event in Chetwynd, reschedules for another venue

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. High School Rodeo Association is announcing a cancellation for an upcoming scheduled rodeo. According to the Rodeo Association,...
Read more

Grant applications to boost treatment and recovery beds in the province are now open

Health Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Applications are now open for grant funding that will increase the substance-use treatment and recovery beds within the province.
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©