Improved border security better way to deal with overdose crisis says Zimmer

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – When it comes to dealing with the Province’s overdose crisis, MP Bob Zimmer feels that Canada needs to improve border security to prevent the importing of illicit drugs.

In an interview during Moose Talks, on Friday, Zimmer says in order to get a handle on the situation, the Government needs to improve border security rather than sustaining users through the set up safe injection sites.

According to Zimmer, many drugs are coming from countries, such as China, and passing through the border in shipping containers.

- Advertisement -

Zimmer says he would like to see the supply stopped at the border so users can get off of them.

While the Conservatives do not exactly agree with safe injection sites, they do, however, want to see users get better.

The full Moose Talks interview can be watched below.