News

Increase in bear sightings reported across BC

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Bears digging through garbage cans. Source BCCOS

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Landslide reported on the Sukunka River

CHETWYND, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District is advising the public of a landslide on the...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Increase in bear sightings reported across BC

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Across the province, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service is reporting an increase...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Students heading back to school on September 10

VICTORIA, B.C. - Students will start the school year on September 10, 2020. Education...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Across the province, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service is reporting an increase in bear sightings.

With the increase in bear sightings near urban areas, the Conservation Officer Service has set out some reminders on bear safety.

According to the COS, if you spot a bear, it is never a good idea to pull out your cellphone to take pictures or video as doing so can put your safety and that of the bear at risk by it learning not to fear people.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The COS is also reminding you that conflicts with bears can be prevented by properly securing attractants, such as garbage, and that you can face fines if you feed dangerous wildlife.

If you encounter aggressive or threatening bears, you are urged to call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

Previous articleStudents heading back to school on September 10
Next articleBonavista to be delisted from exchange after completing shares-for-debt deal

More Articles Like This

Landslide reported on the Sukunka River

News Laura Briggs - 0
CHETWYND, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District is advising the public of a landslide on the Sukunka River, just upstream from...
Read more

Students heading back to school on September 10

News Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Students will start the school year on September 10, 2020. Education Minister Rob Fleming announced on...
Read more

Australian oilfield buoys Total Energy Q2 report despite North American weakness

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Shares in Total Energy Services Inc. are up after it reported a 68 per cent decline in revenue in the second quarter...
Read more

Four new cases of COVID reported in the Northern Health region

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. confirmed another 46 cases of COVID-19 in across the Province. There are...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv