Increase in bear sightings reported across BC

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Across the province, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service is reporting an increase in bear sightings.

With the increase in bear sightings near urban areas, the Conservation Officer Service has set out some reminders on bear safety.

According to the COS, if you spot a bear, it is never a good idea to pull out your cellphone to take pictures or video as doing so can put your safety and that of the bear at risk by it learning not to fear people.

The COS is also reminding you that conflicts with bears can be prevented by properly securing attractants, such as garbage, and that you can face fines if you feed dangerous wildlife.

If you encounter aggressive or threatening bears, you are urged to call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.