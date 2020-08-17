HealthNews

It Is Time Canada event organizer says it was an incredible event

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
Last updated:

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A self-described Evangelist and Farmer that hosted the It Is Time Canada event near Deadwood, says, “It was an incredible event. God touched so many lives.”

Organizer Chris Lindberg said the four-day event, held July 30 to August 2, near Deadwood Alberta, was designed to help people encounter God and pray for our nation.

Lindberg posted on his Facebook page on August 9 that a few people were diagnosed with COVID-19 that attended the event. The Facebook post goes onto say, “They did not have the symptoms when they were at the event. Just to keep your own health and others in mind. I do believe it was an incredible time that we had and keep praying in faith with us that nothing will take away from all that God did.”

According to Northern Health, 17 people have confirmed cases of COVID-19 that attended the event. Of those cases, 10 are still considered active. Northern Health has also confirmed 12 cases related to those that attended the event or had been in contact with someone who attended.  

In a Facebook video posted on August 12, Lindberg said he had been diagnosed with COVID-19. “Actually, COVID is quite good. We’ve been working. Getting Farm equipment ready. Really we haven’t had a day off. We’ve been pushing through. If this is COVID, I guess I have it. I know other people have different reactions.”

In speaking about other people who have been diagnosed with COVID that attended the event, Chris Lindberg said, “we don’t want to make a big deal about that.”

Moose FM/Energeticcity.ca has reached out to Lindberg for further comment, and he has yet to respond.

Alberta Health required that the event have a COVID-19 action plan, that included limiting the event to 100 people. People who attended the event suggest attendance was closer to 200 people.  

The maximum of attendees for the event was within Alberta’s COVID-19 gathering guidelines.

As an additional measure, face masks and hand sanitizer was provided to attendees, a registered nurse was on-site for monitoring, and eating areas were assigned.

Given the location of the event, Northern Health believes other residents of Northeast BC may have been in attendance or had contact with attendees. 

Northeast BC residents are strongly encouraged to self-monitor, and self-isolate and seek testing if they have any COVID-19 symptoms.

Public health contact tracing continues, and where possible, Northern Health is reaching out directly to individuals who may have been exposed. Individuals seeking a test should call their primary care provider (family physician or nurse practitioner) or the NH COVID-19 Online Clinic & Info Line (1-844-645-7811).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is now up to 117, as announced on Monday.

