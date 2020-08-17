K-12 operational guidelines set requirements for masks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province has provided updated operational guidelines to School Districts to help ensure a consistent province-wide approach to keep schools safe for all students, teachers and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Government, under the updated guidelines, masks will be required for staff, middle and secondary students in high traffic areas such as buses and in common areas such as hallways, or anytime outside of their learning group whenever physical distancing cannot be maintained.

The Province says exceptions will be made for students who cannot wear masks for medical reasons.

While masks will be worn, physical distancing will still remain in effect.

In order to help pay for masks, the Province is providing additional funding to School Districts to purchase up to 1.5 million masks.

More information can be found on the Province’s website.