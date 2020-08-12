NewsRegional

Landslide reported on the Sukunka River

Avatar
By Laura Briggs
Image of the Sukunka River Landslide, source: Peace River Regional District Facebook Page

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Landslide reported on the Sukunka River

CHETWYND, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District is advising the public of a landslide on the...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Increase in bear sightings reported across BC

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Across the province, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service is reporting an increase...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Students heading back to school on September 10

VICTORIA, B.C. - Students will start the school year on September 10, 2020. Education...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

CHETWYND, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District is advising the public of a landslide on the Sukunka River, just upstream from the 6-Mile Bridge, as of Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

According to the District, there is water backup occurring, as well as an accumulation of debris.

The District has advised anyone not to swim downstream of the blockage or launch boats into the area.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Currently, there is no risk to any infrastructure or property, and the PRRD is actively monitoring the situation.

According to the District, the landslide is south of Chetwynd towards the Tumbler Ridge area.

Questions or concerns can be directed to the Peace River Regional District at 250-784-3200.

Previous articleBonavista to be delisted from exchange after completing shares-for-debt deal

More Articles Like This

Increase in bear sightings reported across BC

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Across the province, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service is reporting an increase in bear sightings.
Read more

Students heading back to school on September 10

News Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Students will start the school year on September 10, 2020. Education Minister Rob Fleming announced on...
Read more

Australian oilfield buoys Total Energy Q2 report despite North American weakness

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Shares in Total Energy Services Inc. are up after it reported a 68 per cent decline in revenue in the second quarter...
Read more

Four new cases of COVID reported in the Northern Health region

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. confirmed another 46 cases of COVID-19 in across the Province. There are...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv