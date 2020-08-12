Landslide reported on the Sukunka River

CHETWYND, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District is advising the public of a landslide on the Sukunka River, just upstream from the 6-Mile Bridge, as of Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

According to the District, there is water backup occurring, as well as an accumulation of debris.

The District has advised anyone not to swim downstream of the blockage or launch boats into the area.

Currently, there is no risk to any infrastructure or property, and the PRRD is actively monitoring the situation.

According to the District, the landslide is south of Chetwynd towards the Tumbler Ridge area.

Questions or concerns can be directed to the Peace River Regional District at 250-784-3200.