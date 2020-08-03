Large power outage in the South Peace

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – A large power outage is affecting most of Dawson Creek and long Highway 2 to the B.C. and Alberta border.

The outage started at approximately 9:17 p.m. and is affecting over 4,800 customers in the South Peace.

While B.C. Hydro says the official cause is under investigation, a thunderstorm warning remains in place for the South Peace.

As of 9:40 p.m., there is no estimate on when power will be restored.

For updates on the outage, visit www.bchydro.com/outages