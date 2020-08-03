News

Large power outage in the South Peace

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – A large power outage is affecting most of Dawson Creek and long Highway 2 to the B.C. and Alberta border.

The outage started at approximately 9:17 p.m. and is affecting over 4,800 customers in the South Peace.

While B.C. Hydro says the official cause is under investigation, a thunderstorm warning remains in place for the South Peace.

As of 9:40 p.m., there is no estimate on when power will be restored.

For updates on the outage, visit www.bchydro.com/outages

