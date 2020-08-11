Local agencies to receive funds from the United Way of Northern B.C.

NewsRegional

By Laura Briggs

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The United Way of Northern B.C. (UWNBC) has chosen 21 agencies to receive funds from the final round of allocations or Canada’s Emergency Community Support Fund.

The $349,000 Federal Government Fund was set up for COVID-19 relief and will now help to support programs in communities throughout the northern region.

Some of the local agencies that were chosen are:

  • Child Development Centre Society of Fort St. John & District
  • Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society
  • Nenan Dane zaa Deh Zona Family Services Society, Fort St. John
  • Northern Environmental Action Team, Fort St. John
  • Salvation Army, Fort St. John
  • Friends of Hudson’s Hope Society
  • Networks Ministries Dawson Creek
  • South Peace Art Society – Dawson Creek Art Gallery
  • Tansi Friendship Centre, Chetwynd
  • South Peace Community Resources Society, Chetwynd/Tumbler Ridge
  • Saulteau First Nations, Moberly Lake/Chetwynd
  • West Moberly First Nations, Moberly Lake/Chetwynd
The United Way of Northern B.C. received around 88 requests for funding. Since the pandemic began, UWNBC has supported 55 programs and 44 agencies and issued a total of $858,000 in funds.

To find more information about how the United Way of Northern B.C. is helping communities, you can visit their website.

