Local agencies to receive funds from the United Way of Northern B.C.

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The United Way of Northern B.C. (UWNBC) has chosen 21 agencies to receive funds from the final round of allocations or Canada’s Emergency Community Support Fund.

The $349,000 Federal Government Fund was set up for COVID-19 relief and will now help to support programs in communities throughout the northern region.

Some of the local agencies that were chosen are:

Child Development Centre Society of Fort St. John & District

Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society

Nenan Dane zaa Deh Zona Family Services Society, Fort St. John

Northern Environmental Action Team, Fort St. John

Salvation Army, Fort St. John

Friends of Hudson’s Hope Society

Networks Ministries Dawson Creek

South Peace Art Society – Dawson Creek Art Gallery

Tansi Friendship Centre, Chetwynd

South Peace Community Resources Society, Chetwynd/Tumbler Ridge

Saulteau First Nations, Moberly Lake/Chetwynd

West Moberly First Nations, Moberly Lake/Chetwynd

The United Way of Northern B.C. received around 88 requests for funding. Since the pandemic began, UWNBC has supported 55 programs and 44 agencies and issued a total of $858,000 in funds.

To find more information about how the United Way of Northern B.C. is helping communities, you can visit their website.