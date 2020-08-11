Local agencies to receive funds from the United Way of Northern B.C.

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The United Way of Northern B.C. (UWNBC) has chosen 21 agencies to receive funds from the final round of allocations or Canada’s Emergency Community Support Fund.
The $349,000 Federal Government Fund was set up for COVID-19 relief and will now help to support programs in communities throughout the northern region.
Some of the local agencies that were chosen are:
- Child Development Centre Society of Fort St. John & District
- Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society
- Nenan Dane zaa Deh Zona Family Services Society, Fort St. John
- Northern Environmental Action Team, Fort St. John
- Salvation Army, Fort St. John
- Friends of Hudson’s Hope Society
- Networks Ministries Dawson Creek
- South Peace Art Society – Dawson Creek Art Gallery
- Tansi Friendship Centre, Chetwynd
- South Peace Community Resources Society, Chetwynd/Tumbler Ridge
- Saulteau First Nations, Moberly Lake/Chetwynd
- West Moberly First Nations, Moberly Lake/Chetwynd
Community Interviews with Moose FM
The United Way of Northern B.C. received around 88 requests for funding. Since the pandemic began, UWNBC has supported 55 programs and 44 agencies and issued a total of $858,000 in funds.
To find more information about how the United Way of Northern B.C. is helping communities, you can visit their website.