Local grassroots organizations featured in upcoming documentary

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Bamboo Shoots has been going around B.C. filming grass-root organizations for an upcoming documentary for Telus Optik TV.

Recently, this past week, Bamboo Shoots made a stop in Fort St. John to document the Northern Environmental Action Team and the Fort St. John North Peace Museum.

NEAT Executive Director, Karen Mason-Bennett says they were approached by Bamboo Shoots and showcased some of NEAT’s programs and initiatives such as Camp Wildings and the Community Gardens.

Following NEAT, the crew then made a visit to the North Peace Museum.

According to Manager and Curator, Heather Sjoblom, the film crew was given a guided tour of the Museum, showcasing current displays and on-going projects, including an artifact donation.

Both organizations feel that this documentary was a great experience and will bring more awareness of their work.

The documentary is expected to be released sometime later this year.