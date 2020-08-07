News

Local grassroots organizations featured in upcoming documentary

By Scott Brooks
Bamboo Shoots documenting some of NEAT's work and initiatives. Source NEAT

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Bamboo Shoots has been going around B.C. filming grass-root organizations for an upcoming documentary for Telus Optik TV.

Recently, this past week, Bamboo Shoots made a stop in Fort St. John to document the Northern Environmental Action Team and the Fort St. John North Peace Museum.

NEAT Executive Director, Karen Mason-Bennett says they were approached by Bamboo Shoots and showcased some of NEAT’s programs and initiatives such as Camp Wildings and the Community Gardens.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Following NEAT, the crew then made a visit to the North Peace Museum.

According to Manager and Curator, Heather Sjoblom, the film crew was given a guided tour of the Museum, showcasing current displays and on-going projects, including an artifact donation.

Both organizations feel that this documentary was a great experience and will bring more awareness of their work.

The documentary is expected to be released sometime later this year.

Next articleUnemployment rate in Northeast BC drops to 9.5 percent in July

