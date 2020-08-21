Local musicians discuss how the pandemic has affected them on Moose Talks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local musicians, Naomi Shore and Joseph Te Bulte, were on Moose Talks Friday morning to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected them, both personally and musically.

Shore had a decent sized tour booked from the middle of March until October, which she ended up having to cancel before the first show took place.

During fall and winter months, Shore teaches music lessons as a means of income until she can get out and tour starting from March until October as her primary source of income. With the pandemic and no touring, she’s done the odd live-stream show, but she says it’s not the same feeling.

Te Bulte has another job and makes music as more of a hobby with his band Last Horse Standing. However, the group did have to cancel their tour they planned on doing as well as a few festivals they were scheduled to play in were cancelled. Te Bulte was also planning a youth rock show for the summer that had to be cancelled.

When asked what the future could hold, both Shore and Te Bulte noted the uncertainty of it all, especially with venues continuing to have issues staying afloat during the pandemic and some even shutting down.

You can watch the Moose Talk Interview below.