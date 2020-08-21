Moose TalksNewsRegional

Local musicians discuss how the pandemic has affected them on Moose Talks

Avatar
By Laura Briggs
Last updated:

Must Read

Moose TalksLaura Briggs - 0

Local musicians discuss how the pandemic has affected them on Moose Talks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local musicians, Naomi Shore and Joseph Te Bulte, were on Moose Talks...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Public hearing this Monday for safe consumption sites bylaw

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John will be holding a public hearing, on Monday,...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Underwater Recovery Team for B.C RCMP reminding of water safety

The B.C RCMP Underwater Recovery Team is reminding everyone to take necessary safety precautions to help reduce...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local musicians, Naomi Shore and Joseph Te Bulte, were on Moose Talks Friday morning to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected them, both personally and musically.

Shore had a decent sized tour booked from the middle of March until October, which she ended up having to cancel before the first show took place.

During fall and winter months, Shore teaches music lessons as a means of income until she can get out and tour starting from March until October as her primary source of income. With the pandemic and no touring, she’s done the odd live-stream show, but she says it’s not the same feeling.

- Advertisement -

Te Bulte has another job and makes music as more of a hobby with his band Last Horse Standing. However, the group did have to cancel their tour they planned on doing as well as a few festivals they were scheduled to play in were cancelled. Te Bulte was also planning a youth rock show for the summer that had to be cancelled.

When asked what the future could hold, both Shore and Te Bulte noted the uncertainty of it all, especially with venues continuing to have issues staying afloat during the pandemic and some even shutting down.

You can watch the Moose Talk Interview below.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articlePublic hearing this Monday for safe consumption sites bylaw

More Articles Like This

Public hearing this Monday for safe consumption sites bylaw

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John will be holding a public hearing, on Monday, August 24, for a possible...
Read more

Underwater Recovery Team for B.C RCMP reminding of water safety

News Laura Briggs - 0
The B.C RCMP Underwater Recovery Team is reminding everyone to take necessary safety precautions to help reduce the number of tragedies that...
Read more

Stronger compliance and enforcement measures now in effect for COVID-19 safety

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - "Enough is enough" when it comes to irresponsible actions says Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth, as the...
Read more

Virtual Job Fair taking place next week

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - WorkBC will be having a virtual job fair next week, Thursday, August 27, from 10:00 a.m. to...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©