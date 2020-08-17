HealthNewsRegional

Local woman taking part in the Ms. Health & Fitness Competition

Avatar
By Laura Briggs
Last updated:
Amber Lindley, source: Ms Health & Fitness

Must Read

HealthLaura Briggs - 0

Local woman taking part in the Ms. Health & Fitness Competition

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A year and a half ago, Amber Lindley was feeling the weight...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

BC Human Rights Commissioner holding online townhall for Northeast this Thursday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Human Rights Commissioner will be hosting an upcoming online townhall for Northeastern...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

A&W’s Burgers to Beat MS day coming up

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - On Thursday, August 20th, it's A&W's Burgers to Beat MS Day!
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A year and a half ago, Amber Lindley was feeling the weight after stepping on a scale. She felt unhealthy and not like herself. Fast forward to Lindley now, and she feels confident, not to mention better both mentally and physically.

After starting to share her fitness journey online, she began to get positive feedback and support from people within the community.

When she stumbled upon the Ms Health and Fitness Competition, she almost didn’t apply after looking at the women who were a part of it.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

According to Lindley, she decided to give it a shot and show that a realistically fit person can also go out and try for these competitions. Lindley also said she felt that there needed to be a realistic fit person to be a role model.

The Ms Health and Fitness Competition winner receives a cash award of $20,000, which Lindley plans to give part of the funds to her dad’s Memorial Scholarship Fund and the rest to Freedom Thinkers Education to purchase gym equipment for the school.

When asked what she hopes to achieve, Lindley wants to add awareness and open doors for how healthy eating and dieting can look.

Lindley also recommends making realistic goals and praises having a healthy relationship with food. She also wants to thank everyone who has supported her and continues to.

To vote for Amber, head to the Ms Health and Fitness website.

Previous articleBC Human Rights Commissioner holding online townhall for Northeast this Thursday

More Articles Like This

BC Human Rights Commissioner holding online townhall for Northeast this Thursday

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Human Rights Commissioner will be hosting an upcoming online townhall for Northeastern communities. Taking place this Thursday, August...
Read more

A&W’s Burgers to Beat MS day coming up

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - On Thursday, August 20th, it's A&W's Burgers to Beat MS Day! $2 from...
Read more

Two Northeast First Nations communities to receive funds for clean energy projects

Energy News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Fort Nelson First Nation and the Saulteau First Nation will each be receiving $500,000 in funding for clean...
Read more

Organizers put in place COVID-19 guidelines ahead of event in Deadwood, Alberta

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health reported, on Monday, 17 cases of COVID-19 in Northeast B.C. and Fort St. John that were linked...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©