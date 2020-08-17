Local woman taking part in the Ms. Health & Fitness Competition

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A year and a half ago, Amber Lindley was feeling the weight after stepping on a scale. She felt unhealthy and not like herself. Fast forward to Lindley now, and she feels confident, not to mention better both mentally and physically.

After starting to share her fitness journey online, she began to get positive feedback and support from people within the community.

When she stumbled upon the Ms Health and Fitness Competition, she almost didn’t apply after looking at the women who were a part of it.

According to Lindley, she decided to give it a shot and show that a realistically fit person can also go out and try for these competitions. Lindley also said she felt that there needed to be a realistic fit person to be a role model.

The Ms Health and Fitness Competition winner receives a cash award of $20,000, which Lindley plans to give part of the funds to her dad’s Memorial Scholarship Fund and the rest to Freedom Thinkers Education to purchase gym equipment for the school.

When asked what she hopes to achieve, Lindley wants to add awareness and open doors for how healthy eating and dieting can look.

Lindley also recommends making realistic goals and praises having a healthy relationship with food. She also wants to thank everyone who has supported her and continues to.

To vote for Amber, head to the Ms Health and Fitness website.