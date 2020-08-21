Milestone reached as BC Hydro installs 200 towers for new Site C transmission line

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro says it has reached a milestone on the installation of transmission lines for the Site C Project.

According to B.C. Hydro’s Site C spokesman David Conway, Hydro has recently completed the installation of 200 towers on the first of two 500 kilovolt transmission lines connecting Site C to the overall transmission network through the existing Peace Canyon substation.

The first 500 kV transmission line has been constructed along the unoccupied north side of the right-of-way alongside the existing 138 kV lines.

Once the second line is completed, a total of 405 towers will be assembled and installed.

Conway says the transmission line and Site C substation are on track to be energized later this year.

