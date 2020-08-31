Mobile Breast Cancer Screening Unit coming to Northern BC this September

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Throughout the month of September, B.C. Cancer’s Mobile Breast Cancer Unit will be making stops across Northern B.C., including the Peace Region.

According to B.C. Cancer, the mobile unit vehicles provide state-of-the-art digital screening mammograms, are wheelchair-accessible, and feature a spacious waiting area and comfortable private examination room.

B.C. Cancer says about 10 percent of all screening mammograms performed in B.C. are done on the mobile units.

To ensure the safety of patients and health care providers, as part of COVID-19 precautions, the mobile unit is currently operating a modified schedule that limits the amount of travel between communities.

Some of the stops in Northern B.C. include Chetwynd, Hudson’s Hope, and Fort Nelson.

For more information, you can visit screeningbc.ca/breast.

Here is a list of stops being made in Northern B.C.:

Fort St. James – The View Hotel (309 Stuart Dr. W)

September 2 – 5, 2020

September 2 – 5, 2020 Mackenzie – Alexander Mackenzie Hotel (403 Mackenzie Boulevard)

September 8 – 12, 2020

September 8 – 12, 2020 Tumbler Ridge – Tumbler Ridge Inn (275 Southgate St.)

September 14 – 15, 2020

September 14 – 15, 2020 Chetwynd – Chetwynd Hospital & Health Centre (5500 Hospital Road)

September 16 – 17, 2020

September 16 – 17, 2020 Hudson’s Hope – Sigma Inn & Suites (9006 Clarke Avenue)

September 21 – 22, 2020

September 21 – 22, 2020 Fort Nelson – Lakeview Inns & Suites (4507 50th Ave. S)

September 23 – 26, 2020