Moose Talks talks with Northern Health about COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Dr. Jong Kim was on Moose Talks Friday morning to discuss the spike in COVID-19 cases in the northeast.

Dr. Kim first discussed how contact tracing works; they start with a confirmed case and look into the history from the positive case, who they were in contact with, where they went etc. When it’s confirmed cases from events, Dr. Kim says they contact the organizers and get a list of who all attended as well as sending out a public notification.

According to Dr. Kim, the most important things to remember are to maintain physical distancing, wash your hands frequently, and sanitize. If you’re sick, stay home and call your family doctor or the Northern Health COVID-19 helpline, and stick to your small bubble.

Dr. Kim says all these are very important to accomplish before you wear a mask. Dr. Kim says the wearing of a mask is effective if the person wearing them is following the correct steps and guidelines from the Provincial Health Officer. Just wearing a mask alone and not following these guidelines might not be as effective. He also says that masks need to be appropriately worn, tight around the face as well as appropriately removed to avoid the spread of the virus.

You can watch the full interview below.