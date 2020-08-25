Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Scandals and the proroguing of Parliament

Avatar
By Bob Zimmer
Last updated:
Bob Zimmer, Member of Parliament - Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Bylaw changed to make sure the community is consulted on any possible safe injection sites

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Members of the public provided feedback about a proposed City Bylaw that...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

First High School Rodeo for 2020-21 season held in Hudson’s Hope

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The first High School Rodeo of the B.C. High School Rodeo Association’s 2020-21 season...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

City of Grande Prairie sees second COVID-19 related death

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta health Services is reporting of a second COVID-19 related death for the City of...
Read more
Avatar
Bob Zimmer

On August 18, the day after the resignation of his hand-picked Finance Minister Bill Morneau, the Prime Minister announced that he would be proroguing Parliament until September 23.

 

This decision means the hybrid sitting of the House of Commons that was set to take place on August 26 has been cancelled and all committees – including those currently investigating the WE scandal – have been shut down.

- Advertisement -

 

Earlier this year, the Prime Minister shamefully suspended regular sittings of the House of Commons to try to avoid accountability. Now he has locked out Opposition MPs who were working hard to fix his government’s pandemic programs, help Canadians, and get to the bottom of the WE scandal.

 

By proroguing Parliament, it is clear Justin Trudeau is using the power of his office in an attempt to block the multiple investigations into his decision to hand $900-million to his friends at WE. It is unbelievable to me that in the midst of a health and economic crisis the Prime Minister would walk away from Canadians to try to avoid accountability for his own corruption.

 

Not only that, but just days after locking out MPs, the Liberals announced their plan to transition Canadians from CERB to the EI system, as well as the creation of three new benefits programs. It is unacceptable that they would announce these changes after shutting down Parliament. Canadians have serious questions about this transition and how it will affect them, not to mention how much it will cost taxpayers. The hybrid sitting on August 26 would have provided us the opportunity to ask those questions.

 

Make no mistake, Conservatives will continue to hold Justin Trudeau and his government accountable and we will keep fighting for the answers that Canadians deserve.

 

Throughout the pandemic, we have been focused on helping Canadians. Proroguing Parliament will not stop us in these efforts.

 

One thing is clear…hiding out for a month won’t solve the Liberals’ ethical problems. As long as Justin Trudeau is Prime Minister, the corruption will continue.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleMLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Planning is not the NDP government’s forte

More Articles Like This

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Planning is not the NDP government’s forte

Opinion Dan Davies - 0
We are about two weeks away from the start of school and as our kids enjoy the last sunny days of summer, parents across...
Read more

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – As the House adjourns, the NDP’s back-to-school remains unclear

Opinion Dan Davies - 0
So we have wrapped up what is without doubt one of the most eventful sessions of parliament. In the midst of the...
Read more

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – It’s Time To Stop Scapegoating British Columbian Anglers

Opinion Bob Zimmer - 0
As co-chair of the Parliamentary Outdoor Caucus, I firmly believe that when it comes to making decisions about marine protection and sustainability, these decisions...
Read more

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – The end of a bizarre legislative session

Opinion Dan Davies - 0
This week, the B.C. legislature wraps up one of the most interesting sessions of parliament I have experienced in my three years as your...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©