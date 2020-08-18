NEAT looking to locate mascot NEAT Pete

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern Environmental Action Team is reporting the disappearance of its mascot and is asking the public for help in locating the mascot.

According to NEAT, the mascot, NEAT Pete has been a representative for Wildlings since the program’s inception and has been spending his summer in the forest with the Wildlings playing the game ‘Where is NEAT Pete’.

Throughout the summer, the Wildlings have been playing with NEAT Pete until Friday, August 14, when he went missing.

NEAT says someone entered the fort he was hiding in and took NEAT Pete.

NEAT is asking whoever took him, to return him without any questions.

If you have further information regarding NEAT Pete’s whereabouts, you can call NEAT at 250-785-6328.