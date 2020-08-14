New CAO “very familiar” with municipal operations, RCMP says Mayor Ackerman

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John announced, Friday, the appointment of Milo MacDonald as the City’s new Chief Administrative Officer.

Following the announcement, Mayor Lori Ackerman provided some further background and comment on MacDonald’s appointment as the new CAO.

With an extensive portfolio of being an RCMP officer and the CAO for Williams Lake, Ackerman says MacDonald is familiar with the operations of a municipality and the RCMP.

“Milo is very familiar with municipal operations, with RCMP and how they work and interact with municipalities. He’s got the proven leadership skills we’ve been looking for.”

In addition to his portfolio, Ackerman says MacDonald is a proven leader who will continue to support and deliver on the City’s strategic plan.

A total of 266 applicants had originally applied for the position of CAO, which was eventually narrowed down to three.

MacDonald will be replacing Dianne Hunter who retires on September 11 and has served the City for 13 years in her 42-year career in local government.

MacDonald will officially start September 14.