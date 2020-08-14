News

New CAO “very familiar” with municipal operations, RCMP says Mayor Ackerman

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Mayor Lori Ackerman and Councillors, Tony Zabinsky and Trevor Bolin, at City Hall for a press conference regarding the appointment of Milo MacDonald as City's new CAO. August 14, 2020. Photo by Scott Brooks

Must Read

HealthJen St. Denis, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Tyee - 0

Why BC’s Illicit Drugs Are Increasingly Deadly

British Columbia’s illicit drug supply has become increasingly dangerous during the COVID-19 pandemic as borders are closed...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Helicopter work on transmission lines will lead to temporary Highway 29 closures

HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - B.C. Hydro says drivers can expect several short closures along Highway 29 between Hudson’s Hope...
Read more
HealthMoira Wyton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Tyee - 0

COVID-19 Is Not an Equal Opportunity Pandemic

Racialized and low-income people have borne the financial brunt of the pandemic in B.C., where new data...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John announced, Friday, the appointment of Milo MacDonald as the City’s new Chief Administrative Officer.

Following the announcement, Mayor Lori Ackerman provided some further background and comment on MacDonald’s appointment as the new CAO.

With an extensive portfolio of being an RCMP officer and the CAO for Williams Lake, Ackerman says MacDonald is familiar with the operations of a municipality and the RCMP.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Milo is very familiar with municipal operations, with RCMP and how they work and interact with municipalities. He’s got the proven leadership skills we’ve been looking for.”

In addition to his portfolio, Ackerman says MacDonald is a proven leader who will continue to support and deliver on the City’s strategic plan.

A total of 266 applicants had originally applied for the position of CAO, which was eventually narrowed down to three.

MacDonald will be replacing Dianne Hunter who retires on September 11 and has served the City for 13 years in her 42-year career in local government.

MacDonald will officially start September 14.

Previous articleAuthor Helen Knott to give back to community through ‘Because You Can’ Single Parent Writer Prize
Next articleFederal Government Expands COVID Support Funding For Indigenous Peoples

More Articles Like This

Why BC’s Illicit Drugs Are Increasingly Deadly

Health Jen St. Denis, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Tyee - 0
British Columbia’s illicit drug supply has become increasingly dangerous during the COVID-19 pandemic as borders are closed and more drugs are manufactured...
Read more

Helicopter work on transmission lines will lead to temporary Highway 29 closures

News Scott Brooks - 0
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - B.C. Hydro says drivers can expect several short closures along Highway 29 between Hudson’s Hope and Chetwynd over the coming...
Read more

COVID-19 Is Not an Equal Opportunity Pandemic

Health Moira Wyton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Tyee - 0
Racialized and low-income people have borne the financial brunt of the pandemic in B.C., where new data says more of them have...
Read more

Federal Government Expands COVID Support Funding For Indigenous Peoples

Health Jake Cardinal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News - 0
On August 12, 2020, Minister of Indigenous Services, Marc Miller, announced an additional $305 million to support Indigenous Peoples during the COVID-19...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©