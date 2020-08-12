New cases of COVID-19 reported for both City and County of Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Alberta Health Services is reporting, as of Wednesday, two additional cases of COVID-19 for both the City and County of Grande Prairie.

In addition to the new cases, both the City and County are each reporting one recovery from the virus.

According to Officials, the City now has 12 active cases and 33 recoveries, while the County sits at six active cases and 21 recoveries.

When it comes to the rest of the AHS North Zone, there are currently 111 active cases, while three remain in hospital, with one of those in ICU.

As for across Alberta, 121 new cases were confirmed, bringing the Provincial total to 11,893.