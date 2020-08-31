HealthNewsRegional

New measures to ensure the supply of future vaccines and therapies against COVID-19

seniors-to-receive-special-covid-19-benefit-in-july:-trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

SD 60 Facilities and Maintenance Departments busy with repairs and upgrades to schools

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Over the summer, School District 60's Facilities and Maintenance Departments have been busy with...
MONTREAL, Q.C. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced, Monday, that the Government of Canada is working closely with researchers...
Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating 39-year-old Betsy Peecheemow. According to...
MONTREAL, Q.C. – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced, Monday, that the Government of Canada is working closely with researchers and scientists to better understand the coronavirus and protect the health of Canadians.

According to Trudeau, agreements in principle have been reached with Johnson & Johnson and Novavax to procure millions of doses of experimental COVID–19 vaccines.

These agreements add to those already reached with Pfizer and Moderna, which were made following the recommendations of the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force.

With these additional agreements in place, Canada has now secured access to four of the leading vaccine candidates.

Trudeau says the Government will continue to negotiate and sign other agreements with a number of leading pharmaceutical companies, to ensure the supply of potential vaccines in Canada.

