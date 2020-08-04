New study detects over 5,700 tremors in Peace Region, most linked to fracking

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A new study has been released, showing that over 5,700 earthquakes had been detected within the Peace Region between 2017 and 2019.

In a report by CBC News, the Peace Region is experiencing roughly 1,500 small earthquakes a year and most of them are connected to fracking operations, according to a new study.

As part of the study, researchers set up 15 earthquake detectors around the region and recorded 5,757 tiny earthquakes from 2017 to 2019.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

According to a McGill University geophysicist, the connection between the earthquakes and fracking was made by pinpointing the precise time and location of seismic events and comparing that data to information from fracking companies about their operations.

From research so far, seismic events have been detected at a distance as far as five kilometres from the fracking operations.

The full report can be found on the CBC News website.