NewsRegional

New youth program with BC Parks and BC Conservation Officer Service offers work experience for young people

Avatar
By Laura Briggs

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Resilient Grants now available through Northern Health

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health has announced they are releasing a new funding opportunity during...
Read more
HealthLaura Briggs - 0

Possible COVID-19 vaccine waiting on approval from Health Canada

KIRKLAND, QC & MAINZ, GERMANY - Pfizer Canada and BioNTech have announced Wednesday, August 5, 2020, that...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

District of Hudson’s Hope looking at improving stormwater system for Beryl Prairie subdivision

The District of Hudson’s Hope is studying its stormwater system for the Beryl Prairie subdivision following the aftermath of...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

VICTORIA, B.C. – B.C. Parks and the B.C. Conservation Officer Service have announced a new government program that offers young people that are interested in environmental management and conservation the opportunities to gain exposure, skills, and training.

This $1.8-million Youth Employment Program (YEP) offers employment opportunities for young people through fall and winter months. These youth will have direct mentoring from experienced park rangers and conservation officers. Successful candidates will develop skills and experiences that will help them to succeed if they decide to pursue a career in the field.

This program will mainly focus on diversity and inclusion, aiming to hire Indigenous youth and other young people from under-represented groups who could face employment barriers.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The program duties will range from public outreach and education, facility and trail maintenance, to invasive species removal and supporting conservation and recreation projects. Some members of YEP have the opportunity to work in Smithers as well as the Provincial Services Branch in Victoria, where they will contribute to research, communications, program development, and policy work.

B.C. Parks is planning to have 25 new YEP positions, and the B.C. Conservation Service will have 18. BC parks positions will be available on the B.C. Government employment opportunities web page around mid-August.

Previous articleFederal Government announces major steps in treating and preventing COVID-19 through vaccines and therapies
Next articleDistrict of Hudson’s Hope looking at improving stormwater system for Beryl Prairie subdivision

More Articles Like This

Resilient Grants now available through Northern Health

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health has announced they are releasing a new funding opportunity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more

Possible COVID-19 vaccine waiting on approval from Health Canada

Health Laura Briggs - 0
KIRKLAND, QC & MAINZ, GERMANY - Pfizer Canada and BioNTech have announced Wednesday, August 5, 2020, that they have reached an agreement...
Read more

District of Hudson’s Hope looking at improving stormwater system for Beryl Prairie subdivision

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
The District of Hudson’s Hope is studying its stormwater system for the Beryl Prairie subdivision following the aftermath of severe flooding this spring. The flooding...
Read more

Federal Government announces major steps in treating and preventing COVID-19 through vaccines and therapies

Health Scott Brooks - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - The Government of Canada has announced major steps in treating and preventing COVID-19 through vaccines and therapies. According to the Government, it...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv