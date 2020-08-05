HealthNewsRegional

No changes reported for COVID-19 count in Grande Prairie as of Wednesday

By Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Alberta Health Services has reported no changes for the COVID-19 count in the City or County of Grande Prairie.

As of Wednesday, August 5, the City of Grande Prairie remains at 10 active cases, with 28 recoveries, and the County reports four active cases and 19 recoveries.

Within the AHS North Zone, there are currently 113 active cases.

When it comes to numbers across Alberta, 94 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the province’s total to 11,240.

There is now a total of 1,146 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, and 9,891 have since recovered from the virus.

75 Albertans are in hospital, with 20 of those in ICU.

A total of 203 Albertans have since passed away due to the virus.

