No Frills to make masks mandatory at all stores

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – No Frills announced via a Facebook post on Saturday, August 22nd, that they have made masks or face coverings mandatory in all stores starting Saturday, August 29th, 2020.

Previously to making masks mandatory, No Frills adjusted store hours, introduced seniors hours, increased sanitary measures, as well as not accepting recyclable beverage containers.

No Frills wants to thank everyone for their continued support as we all work together to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The decision to make face masks mandatory comes after Walmart made the decision to make face masks mandatory at all stores across Canada which came into effect on August 12.