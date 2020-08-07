North Peace Museum receives funding for expanded archaeological repository

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John North Peace Museum recently received funding from community partners to help further preserve the history of Northeast B.C.

According to the North Peace Museum Manager and Curator, Heather Sjoblom, Urban Systems Foundation provided $1,600 and Canadian Tire also donated approximately $1,600 to go towards shelving for the Museum’s expanded archaeological repository.

Sjoblom says the museum has been the Northeast’s archaeological repository for about 30 years and due to a lot of incoming artifacts from Site C, the Museum had to make expansions to its repository.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

“We’ve been the archaeological repository for all of Northeastern B.C. for, probably, about 30 years, and due to a lot of incoming stuff from Site C and so on, working with B.C. Hydro, we’ve had to expand our repository.”

The repository stores and provides access to archaeological artifacts from across Northeastern B.C.