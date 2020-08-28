HealthNewsRegional

Northeast BC sees eight new cases of COVID-19 within past week

By Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Over the last week, eight new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in Northeast B.C.

Once a week, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control releases data based on health regions in B.C.

From August 20 to August 27, 2020, there were eight new cases. To date, there have been 50 cases of COVID since the pandemic began in our region.

Last week, the total number of cases sat at 42.

As of August 27, there are 19 actives cases all across the Northern Health region.

According to Northern Health Communications Advisor, Mark Hendricks, there are still two active cases in Northern B.C. linked to the ‘It is Time Canada’ event that took place in Deadwood, Alberta, on July 31 to August 2.

Overall, in Northern B.C., there were 24 cases linked to that event and seven close contacts continue to be under active daily monitoring.

