Northern Health identifies possible COVID-19 exposure in Prespatou

By Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health is reporting a recent possible exposure of COVID-19 in the Prespatou area.

According to Northern Health, through testing and contact tracing, they have been able to identify recent events and gatherings in the Prespatou area where individuals may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Although Northern Health has performed tests and contact tracing, they say they were unable to identify and follow up with all contacts.

Anyone who may have attended any events or gatherings, since early August, within the area of Prespatou are being asked to self-monitor, self-isolate, and get tested if symptoms appear.

Northern Health reminds the public to maintain physical distancing, wear face masks when physical distancing is not possible, and stay home if feeling unwell.

For more information, and for testing, you can call the Northern Health COVID-19 Online Clinic and Info Line at 1-844-645-7811.

