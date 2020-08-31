HealthNewsRegional

Northern Health Region sees 12 new cases of COVID-19, public alert continues for Prespatou

By Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – 12 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Monday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 154.

According to the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, 294 new cases were confirmed across B.C., bringing the total to 5,790.

Currently, there are 1,107 active cases in the province and 4,406 have since recovered.

On Friday, Northern Health had issued a public alert for known exposure in the community of Prespatou.

Henry says anyone attending events in Prespatou, since early August, is being asked to self-monitor and get tested if symptoms develop.

“So anyone who attended events, gatherings or ceremonies is asked to monitor themselves closely for symptoms and to contact public health. We have testing available, rapidly, in the area for anyone should symptoms develop.”

As for hospitalizations in B.C., there are 28, with ten of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count is now up to 208.

