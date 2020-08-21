HealthNewsRegional

Northern Health Region sees an additional case of COVID-19

By Scott Brooks
Deputy Provincial Health Officer Dr. Réka Gustafson.

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is now up to 122, as released on Friday.

17 cases in Northern Health, particularly in the Northeast, had been linked to the ‘It is Time Canada’ event in Deadwood, Alberta.

As of Thursday, there still remains 15 active cases in Northern Health.

According to Deputy Provincial Health Officer Dr. Réka Gustafson, 90 new cases were confirmed across B.C., bringing the total to 4,915.

Gustafson says there are 824 active cases in the province and 3,889 have since recovered.

Earlier on Friday, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth implemented stronger enforcement for COVID-19 safety and said “Enough is enough” when it came to irresponsible actions by those not following the health orders.

As for cases in hospital, there are 13, with five of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count is now up to 202.

