Northern Health Region sees one new confirmed case of COVID-19

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Chief Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry - Government of B.C. Photo

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – One new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the Northern Health Region to 128.

There are currently 13 active cases in Northern B.C.

According to the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, 58 new cases were confirmed across B.C., bringing the total to 5,242.

There are 925 active cases in the province and 4,114 have since recovered.

As for cases in hospital, there are 22, with seven of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count remains at 203.

Henry says the Province’s recent daily cases are higher than many of us are comfortable with, and says we need to continue to do our part every moment of every day and keep COVID-19 where it needs to be.

