Northern Health Region sees rise in COVID-19 cases due to event in Deadwood, Alberta

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is now up to 117, as announced on Monday.

Most of the new cases in Northern Health, particularly in the Northeast, has been linked to the ‘It is Time Canada’ event in Deadwood, Alberta.

Deputy Provincial Health Officer Dr. Réka Gustafson, says if you attended that event, you should isolate and monitor for symptoms.

“If you attended the event, you are asked to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor for symptoms. Seek care if you should develop those symptoms.”

236 new cases were confirmed across B.C., bringing the total to 4,594.

According to Gustafson, there are 743 active cases in the province and 3,653 have since recovered.

As for cases in hospital, there are four, with three of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count is now up to 198.