HealthNewsRegional

Northern Health sees four new COVID-19 cases, Province now reporting suspect cases

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry - B.C. Government Photo

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Northern Health sees four new COVID-19 cases, Province now reporting suspect cases

VICTORIA, B.C. – Four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Pauleanne Codilla receives $5,000 Rotary Youth Scholarship

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Rotary Club of Fort St. John recently presented a $5,000 Rotary Youth Scholarship...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

FSJMHA provides update on upcoming U-15 and U-18 season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Minor Hockey Association has provided some information regarding the upcoming...
Read more
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the Northern Health Region to 137.

As of Wednesday, there are 17 active cases in Northern B.C.

According to the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, 68 new cases were confirmed across B.C., bringing the total to 5,372.

- Advertisement -

Currently, there are 906 active cases in the province and 4,253 have since recovered.

There are 2,800 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

As for cases in hospital, there are 22, with seven of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count is now up to 204.

Henry also announced the Province will be reporting suspect cases known as MISC.

“We will be reporting, for the first time, a number of suspect cases of what we call MISC, and so that is the Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children and adolescents.”

Eight suspect cases are currently being reported in B.C.

Advertisement

Some symptoms of MISC are red-eye or skin rashes.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articlePauleanne Codilla receives $5,000 Rotary Youth Scholarship

More Articles Like This

Pauleanne Codilla receives $5,000 Rotary Youth Scholarship

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Rotary Club of Fort St. John recently presented a $5,000 Rotary Youth Scholarship to Pauleanne Codilla, as she...
Read more

FSJMHA provides update on upcoming U-15 and U-18 season

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Minor Hockey Association has provided some information regarding the upcoming 2020-21 season for U-15 and...
Read more

Chetwynd man half-way through mental health awareness walk

Health Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C - A Chetwynd man who is walking from Fort Nelson to Chetwynd to bring awareness to mental health...
Read more

One-time funding for the Province’s community social services sector

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has announced a $10 million one-time funding for organizations and agencies in B.C's community social services sector....
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©