Northern Health sees four new COVID-19 cases, Province now reporting suspect cases

VICTORIA, B.C. – Four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the Northern Health Region to 137.

As of Wednesday, there are 17 active cases in Northern B.C.

According to the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, 68 new cases were confirmed across B.C., bringing the total to 5,372.

Currently, there are 906 active cases in the province and 4,253 have since recovered.

There are 2,800 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

As for cases in hospital, there are 22, with seven of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count is now up to 204.

Henry also announced the Province will be reporting suspect cases known as MISC.

“We will be reporting, for the first time, a number of suspect cases of what we call MISC, and so that is the Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children and adolescents.”

Eight suspect cases are currently being reported in B.C.

Some symptoms of MISC are red-eye or skin rashes.