Northern Lights College looking at budget due to COVID-19 pandemic and international students

By Laura Briggs
The new trades training facility at NLC's Dawson Creek campus. Photo by Northern Lights College/Facebook

Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Northern Lights College’s executive leadership team has advised the Board of Governors on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on operations for the college as well as its $37.8 million budget during a meeting on August 19th.

Along with the lost revenue from retail operations and auxiliary services, the extensive travel rules and restrictions by the Federal Government have affected the arrival of international students. Because of this, colleges and universities across Canada are expecting very few new students to arrive in the country in time for the fall term.

Any international students who can’t make it into the province to begin their studies are still able to do courses online from their home country, which won’t negatively impact their study permit. However, the college thinks not many will choose this option.

- Advertisement -

With all of these factors, it looks like Northern Lights College’s enrollment for this year and next year may be affected and be reduced.

International students largely contribute to the college’s operating budget, and administrators are currently taking measures to prepare for this loss.

The college will be providing a revised budget to the Board for approval on September 23; once that’s approved, it will be sent to the Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills, and Training by the end of September.

- Advertisement -

