Number of wildfires well below normal this year for Northeast BC

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Wildfire Service is reporting below-normal levels for wildfires so far this season.

According to Rachelle Winsor, Fire Information Officer of the Prince George Fire Centre, the 2020 season has been wetter than usual, resulting in low numbers of fires in the Northeast.

Winsor says, since April 1, we have only seen 52 fires that have burned about 254 hectares of land. To put that into perspective, one hectare is about the size of a football field.

“Of those 52 fires, 41 have been human-caused, nine have been deemed to be lightning or natural cause and two are undetermined. So that means in our fire centre, approximately 80 percent of our fires have been human-caused and are preventable.”

This time last year, 2019, there were 127 fires reported within our fire centre, 75 more fires than compared to this year.