NewsRegional

Number of wildfires well below normal this year for Northeast BC

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
canada’s-wildfire-season-expected-to-be-‘well-above-average’:-natural-resources-canada

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Dawson Creek RCMP seeking help to identify sex assault suspect

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP are looking to identify a suspect related to a sexual assault. According to...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Number of wildfires well below normal this year for Northeast BC

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Wildfire Service is reporting below-normal levels for wildfires so far this season. According...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Severe thunderstorm warning for North Peace River area and Fort Nelson

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm warning for the North Peace River...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Wildfire Service is reporting below-normal levels for wildfires so far this season.

According to Rachelle Winsor, Fire Information Officer of the Prince George Fire Centre, the 2020 season has been wetter than usual, resulting in low numbers of fires in the Northeast.

Winsor says, since April 1, we have only seen 52 fires that have burned about 254 hectares of land. To put that into perspective, one hectare is about the size of a football field.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Of those 52 fires, 41 have been human-caused, nine have been deemed to be lightning or natural cause and two are undetermined. So that means in our fire centre, approximately 80 percent of our fires have been human-caused and are preventable.”

This time last year, 2019, there were 127 fires reported within our fire centre, 75 more fires than compared to this year.

Previous articleSevere thunderstorm warning for North Peace River area and Fort Nelson
Next articleMLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – As the House adjourns, the NDP’s back-to-school remains unclear

More Articles Like This

Dawson Creek RCMP seeking help to identify sex assault suspect

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP are looking to identify a suspect related to a sexual assault. According to RCMP, during the early morning...
Read more

Severe thunderstorm warning for North Peace River area and Fort Nelson

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm warning for the North Peace River and Fort Nelson area.
Read more

Texas suitor urges Calfrac shareholders to reject management restructuring plan

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — A Texas suitor for Calgary-based Calfrac Well Services Ltd. is urging shareholders to reject a management recapitalization proposal favoured by its senior...
Read more

Horizon North Logistics co-CEO Rod Graham stepping down from company

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
TORONTO — Horizon North Logistics Inc. says that Rod Graham is stepping down as co-chief executive and president of modular solutions. The company says John...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©