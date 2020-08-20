One new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is now up to 121, as released on Thursday.

17 cases in Northern Health, particularly in the Northeast, have been linked to the ‘It is Time Canada’ event in Deadwood, Alberta.

As of Wednesday, there are 15 active cases in Northern Health.

According to Deputy Provincial Health Officer Dr. Réka Gustafson, 80 new cases were confirmed across B.C., bringing the total to 4,825.

Gustafson says there are 780 active cases in the province and 3,845 have since recovered.

Gustafson continues to urge everyone to remain safe when socializing.

“Keep your groups small, spend time with people you know, and to always stay at home when you are sick.”

As for cases in hospital, there are 11, with four of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count is now up to 200.