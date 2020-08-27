One-time funding for the Province’s community social services sector

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province has announced a $10 million one-time funding for organizations and agencies in B.C’s community social services sector.

The funding will help to build capacity, support recruitment and retention, and improve occupational health and safety training programs for staff.

Shane Simpson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction says that over the last year, they’ve built a strong relationship within the sector, something that has proved to be invaluable during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed the sector to address any emerging issues quickly.

“Community social services sector agencies provide many services that British Columbians count on, and this new funding will help agencies meet the challenges of recruiting, training, and retaining a skilled workforce.”

This funding will help to support training programs that include training and development for Indigenous agencies and Indigenous staff, foundational training and development opportunities, and occupational health and safety.

B.C’s community social services organizations, in partnership with government and other public sector agencies, help to provide essential services to some of the most vulnerable people in the province, including:

people with physical, mental and developmental disabilities

Indigenous individuals and communities

at-risk youth

families and children with special needs

women experiencing family violence

Non-profit agencies provide over 80 percent of provincially contracted social services, and there are more than 2,000 agencies in the sector that work to provide support to individuals and their families throughout the province.

More information on the community social services sector can be found on the Province’s website.