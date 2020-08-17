Organizers put in place COVID-19 guidelines ahead of event in Deadwood, Alberta

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health reported, on Monday, 17 cases of COVID-19 in Northeast B.C. and Fort St. John that were linked to an event held in Deadwood, Alberta.

The event, a prayer gathering called ‘It is Time Canada’, took place from July 30 to August 2, on a farm located in Deadwood, one hour north of Peace River.

While 17 cases within Northeast B.C. have been linked to the event, according to the It is Time Canada website, COVID-19 guidelines had been laid out prior to the gathering.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Within one part of the event’s COVID-19 guidelines, pre-registration was required as only a maximum of 100 people, including event organizers, could attend to help reduce the risk of transmission.

The maximum of attendees for the event was within Alberta’s COVID-19 gathering guidelines.

As an additional measure, face masks and hand sanitizer was provided to attendees, a registered nurse was on-site for monitoring, and eating areas were assigned.

Northern Health says 12 of the total number confirmed are related to attendance at the event, while the remainder are believed to be from secondary exposure.

Northeast B.C. residents are strongly encouraged to self-monitor, and self-isolate and seek testing if they were in attendance or have any COVID-19 symptoms.