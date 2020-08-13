Over 12,000 jobs lost in Northern BC due to COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Over 12,000 residents in Northern B.C. lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent State of the North report by Northern Development Initiative Trust.

In the report, it says, between February 2020 and May 2020, when COVID-19 restrictions were brought in, employment declined by approximately 12,100.

Then in June, following the move to Phase 2, employment levels in the Cariboo region increased by approximately 800 while further declines occurred in the Northeast.

The report notes that employment in the Northeast started at 39,300 in February and then decreased significantly to 33,600 by June.

Employment in industries providing services related to tourism and events, in the North, declined by over 40 percent while employment in construction declined by approximately 30 percent.

Despite the decline, employment levels at project sites are expected to see pre-COVID-19 levels by the end of the summer.