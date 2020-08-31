Overdose Awareness Week kicks off with Community BBQ

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has named this week, August 31 to September 4, 2020, Overdose Awareness Week. Monday afternoon, the Salvation Army and Urban Matters held a community BBQ.

Jeryn Mackey, Interim Project Manager of the Fort St. John Community Actions Team with Urban Matters, says that August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day. Mackey wants people to know and remember that we’re in the middle of not one but two public health emergencies, the COVID-19 pandemic and the overdose crisis.

Mackey also says that a critical thing to remember is never to use illicit drugs alone and always to have naloxone and know how to administer it.

Also present was the Salvation Army handing out meals, Executive Director of the Salvation Army of Fort St. John, Cameron Eggie says that handing out meals is something they do every day at the Salvation Army. Eggie says last year around 150 people came out and he’s hoping for just as good of a turn out this year.

According to Eggie, it’s important to raise awareness and the location of 100th and 100th is a great location to do that. He also says that overdose affects a lot of people differently and as long as there is a dialogue and talking about it that’s what’s important. Both sides are important, everyone has a part to play.

Along with the Community BBQ on August 31, there will be a Candlelight Drive Vigil on Friday, September 4 from 6 to 7 pm beginning at the Lido parking lot. Attendees are asked to decorate their car in purple in lieu of candles this year.

Healthy FSJ will be posting updates on their Facebook Page this week.

source: Healthy FSJ Facebook Page