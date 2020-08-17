Canadian PressEnergy News

Paramount demands cash for its stake in Strath Resources after merger announced

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
Last updated:
paramount-demands-cash-for-its-stake-in-strath-resources-after-merger-announced

Must Read

Energy NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Two Northeast First Nations communities to receive funds for clean energy projects

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Fort Nelson First Nation and the Saulteau First Nation will each be receiving...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Organizers put in place COVID-19 guidelines ahead of event in Deadwood, Alberta

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health reported, on Monday, 17 cases of COVID-19 in Northeast B.C. and Fort...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Crisis Supplement to be extended another four months

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province says it will extend the provincial temporary crisis supplement for those on...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — Oil and gas company Paramount Resources Ltd. is demanding a cash payout for its shares in Strath Resources Ltd. when it is merged with another private firm.

Calgary-based Paramount says neither the amalgamation nor the process followed were in the best interests of Strath and its shareholders and it is exercising its “right of dissent” under the Alberta Business Corporations Act to be bought out for fair value. It didn’t specify a price.

In 2018, Strath bought Paramount’s oil and gas producing assets in the Kakwa region of northwestern Alberta for $340 million, with half paid in cash and the rest by 85 million common shares at $2 each.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The deal gave Paramount 15.6 per cent ownership of Strath and a seat on its board of directors.

Analysts say it’s unlikely the fair value of the Strath shares would be the same $170 million today, given the global economic slowdown and resulting oil price retreat due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investment firm Waterous Energy Fund announced Friday that Strath would be merged with Cona Resources Ltd. to form Strathcona Resources Ltd.

Waterous said the two companies’ assets “fit perfectly together” and the combined business would produce about 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (67 per cent oil and liquids).

“Technology has disrupted the North American oil and gas industry’s historic M&A (merger and acquisition) dynamics and traditional growth-oriented operating and investing thesis,” Waterous CEO Adam Waterous said Friday in a news release.

“To capitalize on this new era, we have used an innovative investing model to build Strathcona into a scaled company which can continue to consolidate complementary businesses and/or use its free cash flow to provide dividends.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2020.

Advertisement

Companies in this story: (TSX:POU)

 

The Canadian Press

Previous articleOrganizers put in place COVID-19 guidelines ahead of event in Deadwood, Alberta
Next articleTwo Northeast First Nations communities to receive funds for clean energy projects

More Articles Like This

Two Northeast First Nations communities to receive funds for clean energy projects

Energy News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Fort Nelson First Nation and the Saulteau First Nation will each be receiving $500,000 in funding for clean...
Read more

Work at Suncor’s Fort McMurray base plant affected until September due to fire

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Suncor Energy Inc. says it will be early September before mined bitumen production resumes at its base plant mining operation in Fort McMurray,...
Read more

2020’s crude price crash offers a bright spot for natural gas producers

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Veteran oilman Mike Rose says he doesn't want to "jinx it," but he admits it's not so bad heading the company that last...
Read more

B.C.’s fuel suppliers to publish prices to provide accountability: minister

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VANCOUVER — Mandatory reporting requirements are being imposed on wholesale gasoline and diesel fuel suppliers in British Columbia to ensure transparency and accountability on pricing. Bruce Ralston,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©