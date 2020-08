FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Parts of Fort St. John are experiencing power outages.

As of 1:42 p.m., on Tuesday afternoon, B.C. Hydro reports that there has been a power outage for the past hour east of Old Fort Road, south of 117 Avenue, west of 84 Street and north of 79 Avenue.

While the cause of the power outage remains under investigation, winds have been gusting 50 to 70 km/h.

For further updates on the power outage, you can visit B.C. Hydro’s website.