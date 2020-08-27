News

Pauleanne Codilla receives $5,000 Rotary Youth Scholarship

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Cameron Eggie presents Pauleanne Codilla with a $5,000 Rotary Youth Scholarship. Source Rotary Club of FSJ

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Rotary Club of Fort St. John recently presented a $5,000 Rotary Youth Scholarship to Pauleanne Codilla, as she heads off to university

According to Rotary, Codilla has spent more than 100 hours volunteering this year for the Salvation Army, Literacy Society, Peace Villa, and the local Rotary Clubs.

Codilla has also served as President and International Director of the Fort St. John Rotary-Interact Club at North Peace Secondary, raising $2,500 to build a well for safe drinking water in a rural village in Honduras, among other great youth-led community projects.

Among other accomplishments, she was also this year’s Graduating Class Historian and winner of the City’s Youth Award.

Codilla will be attending the University of Alberta to obtain her Bachelor’s Degree in Arts in Political Science with a minor in History.

