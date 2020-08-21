NewsRegional

Peace River Region under a severe thunderstorm watch

By Laura Briggs
Laura Briggs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the BC Peace River Region.

According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury and heavy downpours can cause flash flooding and water to pool on roads.

Environment Canada also says that lightning kills and injures Canadians every year so remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.

To report severe weather, you can email [email protected]  or you can tweet using #BCstorm

