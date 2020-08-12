NewsRegional

Petronas Energy Canada Ltd. to continue sponsorship

By Laura Briggs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As announced on Monday, August 10th, recreation facilities in Fort St. John are reopening next month.

With that, Petronas Energy Canada Ltd. will still be the sponsor for the Sunday Free Skate Program that has taken place since 2016, as confirmed at the regular City Council meeting that took place on Monday, August 10th.

The City of Fort St. John released their Annual Report for 2019, which included Strategic Plan with five goals. Continuing this sponsorship with Petronas helps the City work towards goal number four, to initiate and foster partnerships that will help benefit Fort St. John and advocate decision-makers on issues that impact the community.

The sponsorship will continue as of September 1st, 2020, and end August 31, 2021, where it will be brought to Council again.

