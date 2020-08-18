Canadian PressEnergy News

PetroTal aims to restart Peru oilfield by end of August after violent protests

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
Last updated:
petrotal-aims-to-restart-peru-oilfield-by-end-of-august-after-violent-protests

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Regional Business Liaison hired at FSJ and District Chamber of Commerce

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce have announced they've...
Read more
HealthLaura Briggs - 0

Fort St. John Hospital Auxiliary receives money from Hospital Foundation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has transferred around $8,400 to the...
Read more
HealthLaura Briggs - 0

Chetwynd man walking from Fort Nelson to Chetwynd to raise Mental Health Awareness

CHETWYND, B.C. - Stan Fraser first started thinking about talking and beating the stigma related to mental...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

Calgary-based PetroTal Corp. says it expects to restart production by month’s end at its Bretana oilfield in Peru after it was closed last week due to violent civil unrest.

The company, which trades on the TSX Venture Exchange, says things are progressing well with an inquiry into incidents which resulted in three protester deaths and multiple injuries and that talks have been positive between the government and protesters.

It says protesters allowed operations to restart this week at the national oil company’s Northern Oil Pipeline after earlier occupying one of its pump stations to demand assistance to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. 

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

PetroTal said the pump station incident led to the stationing of police officers at its work camp to provide enhanced security and the violence erupted when an armed group of protesters confronted the police.

The company reported on Tuesday that second-quarter revenue fell to US$9.8 million on production of 4,200 barrels of oil per day from US$41.8 million and 9,700 bpd in the first quarter.

It said it had closed the oilfield from May 7 to July 15 due to the global oil price collapse and government measures to prevent spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to its website, PetroTal is the second-largest crude oil producer in Peru, with 2019 exit production of 13,300 barrels per day and a target to reach 20,000 bpd this year. It is domiciled in Calgary but lists its Houston office as its head office.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSXV:TAL)

The Canadian Press

Advertisement
Previous article‘Pipe Nation’ TV pilot casts Alberta oil and gas workers to show true grit of industry
Next articleRegional Business Liaison hired at FSJ and District Chamber of Commerce

More Articles Like This

‘Pipe Nation’ TV pilot casts Alberta oil and gas workers to show true grit of industry

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
SUNDRE, Alta. — Natallie Gamble had no problem taking on the role of a debt-ridden, single mom working in the oilpatch in the pilot...
Read more

Texas suitor urges Calfrac shareholders to reject management restructuring plan

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — A Texas suitor for Calgary-based Calfrac Well Services Ltd. is urging shareholders to reject a management recapitalization proposal favoured by its senior...
Read more

Horizon North Logistics co-CEO Rod Graham stepping down from company

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
TORONTO — Horizon North Logistics Inc. says that Rod Graham is stepping down as co-chief executive and president of modular solutions. The company says John...
Read more

Two Northeast First Nations communities to receive funds for clean energy projects

Energy News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Fort Nelson First Nation and the Saulteau First Nation will each be receiving $500,000 in funding for clean...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©