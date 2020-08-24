HealthNewsRegionalSports

Play ball! Sports in BC moves into Phase 3

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
team-sports-to-gradually-resume-in-quebec-amid-coronavirus-pandemic

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Play ball! Sports in BC moves into Phase 3

VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has announced that sports will be moving to...
Read more
HealthFran Yanor Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, the Goat - 0

Rural residents spend thousands to travel for non-urgent health care: survey

Rural B.C. residents travelling outside their community for medical care averaged $2,200 in out-of-pocket expenses for a...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John man killed in collision near Turtle Valley

CHASE, B.C. - The Chase RCMP has just released details about the death of a Fort St....
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has announced that sports will be moving to Phase 3 of viaSport’s Return to Sport Guidelines.

According to the Province, with the move to Phase 3, athletes throughout British Columbia will be able to engage in more organized sport activities and some competitive play.

Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture says viaSport has done a great job working with health officials and organizations to ensure a safe return to game play.

- Advertisement -

“viaSport has done a great job working with health officials and our amateur sport organizations to ensure we can safely and gradually return to game play. I encourage everyone – players, parents, coaches and volunteers – to continue to work together to make sure we can play and compete safely.”

The BC Centre for Disease Control has reviewed viaSport’s Return to Sport Guidelines for Phase 3.

Under Phase 3, amateur sport activities may be able to engage in:

* additional training opportunities;

* modified games and matches; and

* league play and competitions within sport cohorts.

Further information on Phase 3 can be found at viasport.ca.

Advertisement
- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleRural residents spend thousands to travel for non-urgent health care: survey

More Articles Like This

Rural residents spend thousands to travel for non-urgent health care: survey

Health Fran Yanor Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, the Goat - 0
Rural B.C. residents travelling outside their community for medical care averaged $2,200 in out-of-pocket expenses for a single health condition over the...
Read more

Fort St. John man killed in collision near Turtle Valley

News Adam Reaburn - 0
CHASE, B.C. - The Chase RCMP has just released details about the death of a Fort St. John man near Turtle Valley,...
Read more

Weak tornado touches down in Fort St. John

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada says they believe a very weak tornado touched down in Fort St. John Friday night.
Read more

Conditions were right for a possible tornado in Fort St. John

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada is investigating if a tornado hit Fort St. John Friday evening. As...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©