Play ball! Sports in BC moves into Phase 3

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has announced that sports will be moving to Phase 3 of viaSport’s Return to Sport Guidelines.

According to the Province, with the move to Phase 3, athletes throughout British Columbia will be able to engage in more organized sport activities and some competitive play.

Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture says viaSport has done a great job working with health officials and organizations to ensure a safe return to game play.

“viaSport has done a great job working with health officials and our amateur sport organizations to ensure we can safely and gradually return to game play. I encourage everyone – players, parents, coaches and volunteers – to continue to work together to make sure we can play and compete safely.”

The BC Centre for Disease Control has reviewed viaSport’s Return to Sport Guidelines for Phase 3.

Under Phase 3, amateur sport activities may be able to engage in:

* additional training opportunities;

* modified games and matches; and

* league play and competitions within sport cohorts.

Further information on Phase 3 can be found at viasport.ca.

