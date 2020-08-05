Possible COVID-19 vaccine waiting on approval from Health Canada

KIRKLAND, QC & MAINZ, GERMANY – Pfizer Canada and BioNTech have announced Wednesday, August 5, 2020, that they have reached an agreement with the Government of Canada to supply their BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine that could be used against COVID-19. This will be subject to the clinical success of the vaccine and approval from Health Canada.

The financials were not released, but the terms are based on the timing of delivery and volume of doses. By the end of 2020, there should be around 100 million doses manufactured and approximately 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021.

The BNT162 program is based upon BioNTech’s mRNA technology and is supported by Pfizer’s global vaccine development and its manufacturing capabilities.

The vaccine development program will be looking at at least four experimental vaccine candidates, with each of them representing a unique combination of messenger RNA (mRNA) format and a target antigen.

These vaccine candidates are undergoing clinical studies and aren’t approved for distribution anywhere in the world yet. Both collaborators are committed to working to develop these vaccines with pre-clinical and clinical data at the forefront of all their decision-making.

If clinical trials are successful, Pfizer and BioNtech could be on track to seek a review as early as October 2020.