Power outages experienced in Fort St. John and area

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro is reporting numerous power outages within Fort St. John and area.

As of 5:15 p.m., on Monday, August 31, power outages are being reported near Fort St. John, Baldonnel, and Taylor.

According to Hydro, the power is out south of RD 246, North of ALASKA HWY, East of SUNNYSIDE DR, West of TUCKER RD. This is due to a downed-tree. Power is expected to be restored by 6:00 p.m.

The other others are along the Alaska Highway in Baldonnel and Taylor. Hydro also reports the cause of the outage is due to a fallen tree. there is no estimate as to when power will be restored in those areas.

For further updates, you can visit B.C. Hydro’s website.