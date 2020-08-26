HealthNewsRegional

Prime Minister announces $2 billion in support for a safe return to school

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
trudeau-calls-today’s-youth-‘greatest-generation’-of-21st-century-in-commencement-speech

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

B.C Walk for Huntington Disease to take place in September

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Take some time to get outside, spend time with close friends...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province-wide survey released for residents of long-term care and assisted living

VICTORIA, B.C. - British Columbia's seniors advocate, Isobel Mackenzie, announced the release of a province-wide survey for residents of...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Prime Minister announces $2 billion in support for a safe return to school

TORONTO, O.N. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today, August 26, that the Federal Government will be providing up...
Read more
Scott Brooks

TORONTO, O.N. – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today, August 26, that the Federal Government will be providing up to $2 billion in support for provinces and territories through the Safe Return to Class Fund.

According to Trudeau, this support will provide the complementary funding provinces and territories need, as they work alongside local school boards to ensure the safety of students and staff members throughout the school year.

The Fund will help provinces and territories by supporting adapted learning spaces, improved air ventilation, increased hand sanitation and hygiene, and purchases of personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies.

- Advertisement -

The Prime minister also announced an additional $112 million in funding for First Nations to support community measures to ensure a safe return to school on reserves.

Trudeau says the government will continue to work with First Nation partners to help protect the health and safety of students and staff this school year.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleAHS reports two care home COVID-19 outbreaks in City of Grande Prairie
Next articleProvince-wide survey released for residents of long-term care and assisted living

More Articles Like This

B.C Walk for Huntington Disease to take place in September

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Take some time to get outside, spend time with close friends and family, and take part...
Read more

Province-wide survey released for residents of long-term care and assisted living

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - British Columbia's seniors advocate, Isobel Mackenzie, announced the release of a province-wide survey for residents of long-term care and assisted living...
Read more

AHS reports two care home COVID-19 outbreaks in City of Grande Prairie

Health Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services is reporting, as of Tuesday, August 25, two care home outbreaks of COVID-19 in the City of...
Read more

School District 60 releases COVID-19 K-12 Restart Plan

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 has released its COVID-19 K-12 Restart Plan for the return to classrooms on September 10. According to...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©