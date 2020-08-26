Prime Minister announces $2 billion in support for a safe return to school

TORONTO, O.N. – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today, August 26, that the Federal Government will be providing up to $2 billion in support for provinces and territories through the Safe Return to Class Fund.

According to Trudeau, this support will provide the complementary funding provinces and territories need, as they work alongside local school boards to ensure the safety of students and staff members throughout the school year.

The Fund will help provinces and territories by supporting adapted learning spaces, improved air ventilation, increased hand sanitation and hygiene, and purchases of personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies.

- Advertisement -

The Prime minister also announced an additional $112 million in funding for First Nations to support community measures to ensure a safe return to school on reserves.

Trudeau says the government will continue to work with First Nation partners to help protect the health and safety of students and staff this school year.