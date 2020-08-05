Prophet River First Nation, BC Hydro, BC reach agreements, settle litigation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Two agreements have been reached with the B.C. Government, B.C. Hydro and Prophet River First Nation.

According to the Government, the two agreements will result in the discontinuation of the Nation’s civil claim against B.C. Hydro and the Province on alleged infringement of Treaty 8 rights related to the Site C project.

The Province says it will work with Prophet River to improve land management and restore traditional place names in certain areas of cultural significance.

Prophet River will also receive ongoing payments during the operation of the Site C project and the transfer of provincial Crown lands, as well as a woodland licence for community forest management.

The Province and Prophet River will engage with local governments, stakeholders and neighbouring First Nations during land management discussions and prior to any Crown lands being transferred.